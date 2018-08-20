Coop youth summit focuses on agri-enterprises, organic farming

Participants of the Asia-Pacific Cooperative Youth Summit that was held from August 18 to 20 were introduced to the integrated organic farming activities of the Lamac Mulit-purpose Cooperative that is based in Pinamungajan town.

General Manager Ma. Elena Limocon said that the 109 delegates coming from 16 Asia Pacific countries were taught the different agri-enterprises and organic farming techniques during the three-day Cooperative Youth Summit which opened on Saturday.

Limoco is hopeful that the participants will find interest in agri-enterprises.

The second Asia-Pacific Cooperative Youth Summit ended with a dinner hosted by the Cebu provincial government at the Capitol Social hall on Monday. /Zena Magto, USJ-R Journalism Intern