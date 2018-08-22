Laity group to host event for recovering addicts

Amid the killings of persons allegedly involved in illegal drugs, the Surrender to God (SuGod) is giving hope to drug surrenderers to have a better life.

The group will be hosting Be Intimate with God (B.I.G.) Day in coordination with the Archdiocese of Cebu on Sunday (August 26).

By organizing the event, SuGod seeks to help not only recovering drug addicts but also ‘recovering communities and families’ from different forms of addiction.

The whole day event will include a Holy Mass to be celebrated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Bro. Alvin Barcelona, a Kerygma preacher, will also serve as guest speaker.

Some free services will be provided such as HIV testing and. family pastoral care.

The organizers expressed to make the event a monthly activity.

Fe Barino, SuGod founder and executive director emphasized the importance of the recovering process, giving hope to the surrenderers and their families.

Barino added their group believes that killing is not the answer to eradicate drug addiction and trade in the society.

“We would like to make a voice that these persons (recovering drug surrenderers) are still precious in the eyes of God, and to appreciate their effort to renew their life to become better,” Barino said in a press conference.