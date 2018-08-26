NFA-7 observes rise of commercial rice price in CV

Despite efforts of the National Food Authority in Central Visayas (NFA-7) in injecting their product in the local market, prices of commercial rice remained high in the region.

Olma Bayno, information officer of NFA-7, said the agency has observed an increase of P1 to P2 on commercial rice per kilo since last month.

Bayno explained that the scarce rice supply may have caused the increase in the price of rice sold by retailers.