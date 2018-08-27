Conflict in illegal drug trade eyed in Korean’s slay; Garma insists Cebu City remains safe

Police are probing an alleged conflict in the illegal drug trade as the motive behind the killing of Korean National Lee Young Ho inside a motel in Cebu City.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma said they found text messages from Lee’s cellphone that the victim was involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Garma said there is a possibility that Lee failed to turn over drug proceeds to his bosses.

Amid the killings, Garma reiterated that there is nothing to be alarmed of as Cebu City remains safe and peaceful.

Meanwhile, the Korean Consulate in Cebu is now coordinating with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on the investigation of Lee’s death.

Consul Oh Young Hoon said they will continue working with police to ensure that its citizens in Cebu are safe.

He said they are now looking for the victim’s family and assist them to check on the victim and bring him back to Korea.