Bernales to leave NBI-7 after new assignment

Atty. Patricio Bernales, regional director of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), has been reassigned to Northern Mindanao after a two-year stint in the region.

The move, Bernales said, was part of the regular reshuffling of the agency.

Bernales admitted he personally requested to be transferred to Northern Mindanao because his family is living there.

NBI-7 Assistant Regional Director Dominador Cimafranca has been installed as officer-in-charge until a new director will be assigned in Central Visayas.