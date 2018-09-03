CPPO to investigate mysterious deaths of livestock animals

The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) will investigate the death of livestock animals in San Fernando town.

At least 15 gamecocks were found dead at Barangay North Poblacion, with witnesses claiming that the innards of the animals were eaten by a beast.

The town folks claimed that the roosters were killed by an “aswang”, a humanoid monster from local myths.

Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, CPPO Director, said he has received reports of similar incidents in Carcar City, Naga City, and other provinces.

“We will conduct an investigation and compare the incidents to identify a pattern among the killings of the livestock,” Abrugena said.

Abrugena encourages livestock raisers to remain calm and to wait for the results of the investigations./Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern