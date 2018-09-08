Former Barangay Councilor, brother shot dead in Mandaue City

A former Barangay Councilor in Mandaue City and his brother were shot dead by still unidentified assistants on September 8, early morning.

Police identified the victims as Wendell Alilin, 39, and his brother Bryan who both succumbed to gunshot wounds on their body.

Senior Inspector Rodgen Fodutan, Chief of Jagobiao Police Station said that the victims were onboard a motorcycle when the assailants attacked them.

The police are now looking into the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.