Five killed in Malubog, Cebu City

(UPDATED) CEBU CITY—Five still unidentified men were found dead along the Transcentral Highway in Cebu City about 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said on his Facebook post that the five men were already dead when emergency personnel from Barangay Taptap reached the area in Barangay Malubog, one of the mountain villages that form part of the Transcentral Highway, which connects Cebu City to northwestern Cebu.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds in the different parts of the body, said Bañacia.

Three of the victims were found slumped on the ground beside two motorcycles. The two others were inside a white van with plate number GFF 192.

“Short firearms were seen near the bodies,” said Banacia’s FB post.

Police had yet to give an official statement on the incident.