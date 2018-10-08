A fashion show for a cause

Models clad in hues of pink and neutral accents strutted their way to the runway as they displayed the collections of Philipp Tampus with flair and sophistication last September 29 at Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Hotel and Casino, Lahug, Cebu.

Graced by prolific people in the fashion industry, the hall where the event was held was lavishly transformed into a castle with Greek-inspired columns to highlight the runway, accentuated with chandeliers and an elegant table setting which goes in harmony with Waterfront’s rich upholstery.

Prior to the fashion show, a sumptuous meal fit for royalty was served and an auction for two selections of Tampus-designed dresses was held to support the event’s cause.

Pink Exodus: The First Pink Charity Ball wasn’t only a fashion show that put Tampus’ opulent masterpieces in the spotlight, it was also a celebration of breast cancer resiliency and the culmination of Waterfront’s month-long campaign to raise awareness and funds to breast cancer patients and survivors in partnership with ICanServe Foundation.