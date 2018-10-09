Tejero officials: we are not drug protectors

Officials of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City led by its barangay captain Hermogenes Galang visited the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday morning to clarify reports on their alleged involvement in illegal drug activities in their area.

Galang said they were unaware of the operation of three women referred to as the Tres Marias who are reportedly peddling illegal drugs in their barangay.

“Karon ra mi nakahibaw nga naay Tres Marias ug involved sila sa illegal nga drugs,” he said in an interview with reporters.

Suspects Laura Jane dela Cruz Sebumit, Arlene Ruth dela Cruz Arbiol and Maeliza Ann dela Cruz were among those arrested during the PNP’s One Time Big Time operation on Thursday.

COSAP Chief Garry Lao together with officials from Barangay Tejero underwent a surprise drug test at the Cebu Provincial Police Office (PRO-7)

Police said that the three women who are also known as the “Tres Marias” yielded 50 grams of “shabu.” They are also considered as among the high value targets in Barangay Tejero who are enjoying the protection of some barangay official.

Galang told reporters that there is no truth to reports that they are cuddling drug personalities in the barangay.

Their visit at PRO-7 was also a manifestation of their continued support for the Philippine National Police, he added.

Galang was accompanied by former Tejero barangay councilor and City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) head Garry Lao and incumbent barangay councilors Joseph Galang, Niño Lao, Dindo Nuñez, Henry Lawas, and Rudy Albaño.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said he welcomed the visit of Tejero officials.

“We are happy that they reached out and I clarify nga wala sa ilaha ang atong gi ingon nga nag protekta sa Tres Marias,” he added.