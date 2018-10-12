MAMBALING UNDERPASS UPDATE: DPWH-7 to possibly open both lanes along N. Bacalso in December
The Mambaling underpass is now 80 percent from completion.
The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) is aiming to open both lanes of N. Bacalso Ave. before December this year.
DPWH-7 project engineer Roy Dela Cruz said opening the side roads would help alleviate traffic congestion in the area, considering that the holiday season is nearing.
“By the middle of November, we would start digging the tunnel itself. At the same time, we will be opening the side roads,” said Dela Cruz.
