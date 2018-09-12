Bato to run for senator

IT’s final: Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is running for senator in 2019.

Dela Rosa announced his senatorial bid when he formally joined the ruling PDP-Laban yesterday.

“Yes,” he told reporters when asked if he was running for senator next year.

Dela Rosa said he made up his mind after getting a go signal from President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

“All the while, I was thinking na governor of Davao del Sur dahil ‘yun ang unang sabi niya, pero nagbago…Sabi niya (Duterte), senador na ang takbuhan mo,” he said.

He admitted though that he really wanted to become senator than governor.

“Mas gusto ko dito (Senado) sa totoo lang. Hindi ako nagpapa-cute,” Dela Rosa added.

And if he wins in the election, he promised that he would not use congressional hearings to disrespect resource persons.

“Anong gusto mo, ako naman magpapaiyak?” he said when asked if he was ready to conduct an investigation in the Senate.

As former police chief, Dela Rosa appeared in several hearings in the Senate and in some occasions, he turned emotional and even broke down in tears while being questioned by senators.