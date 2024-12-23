Rain expected in parts of PH on Dec 24-25 due to 3 systems
MANILA, Philippines — It looks like a wet Christmas for some as the state weather service forecasts rain showers in parts of the country on December 24 and 25 due to three systems.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), three weather systems would affect atmospheric conditions in portions of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao which will cause cloudy skies and rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The three weather systems are the shear line, easterlies, and northeast monsoon, locally termed amihan, Pagasa said.
On Tuesday, December 24, Pagasa said the shear line, or the convergence of warm and cold winds, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to the following areas:
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon)
- Bicol Region
- Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan)
- Eastern Visayas
- Aurora
- Aklan
- Capiz
Also on Christmas Eve, the northeast monsoon will cause overcast skies with isolated light rains in:
- Central Luzon
- Cagayan Valley
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Ilocos Region (partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains)
Pagasa added that the northeast monsoon will bring about strong to gale-force gusts which may result in rough to very rough sea conditions along the coasts of Northern, Central, and Southern Luzon.
Mindanao and the rest of Visayas were predicted to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also on December 24.
For Christmas Day, December 25, Pagasa said the shear line will continue to bring overcast skies and scattered rain in the following areas:
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon
- Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon)
- Bicol Region
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Occidental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Cagayan Valley (mostly cloudy with scattered light rains)
- Cordillera Administrative Region (mostly cloudy with scattered light rains)
- Ilocos Region (partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains)
On the same day, mostly cloudy skies with scattered rainfall and thunderstorms due to easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, will be seen in:
- Caraga
- Davao Region
Pagasa noted that Christmas Day weather for rest of the country includes partly cloudy to cloudy skies with localized rainshowers or thunderstorms.
