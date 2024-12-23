PCG logs over 42,000 Christmas travelers at ports

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas travel is expected to peak this week, and already, government authorities have recorded at least 42,000 travelers at various ports nationwide.

According to a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) report, passengers across all ports reached 42,847 from midnight to 6 a.m. on December 23. The total included 19,701 inbound passengers and 23,146 outbound passengers.

The PCG likewise said its 2,854 personnel in 16 PCG districts had inspected 182 vessels and 28 motorbancas in the same period.

“The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from 20 December 2024 to 03 January 2025 to manage the influx of port passengers,” the PCG said in a statement Monday.

More than 47,000 personnel of the Philippine National Police were also deployed nationwide to ensure public safety during the Christmas season.

The PCG then urged the public to monitor announcements and ask about concerns related to sea travel only through its official Facebook page or the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service (09275607729).

