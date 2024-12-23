cdn mobile

PCG logs over 42,000 Christmas travelers at ports

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | December 23,2024 - 04:13 PM

PCG logs over 42,000 Christmas travelers at ports

Travelers crowd the Batangas Port on Sunday morning, December 22. | PCG photo

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas travel is expected to peak this week, and already, government authorities have recorded at least 42,000 travelers at various ports nationwide.

According to a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) report, passengers across all ports reached 42,847 from midnight to 6 a.m. on December 23. The total included 19,701 inbound passengers and 23,146 outbound passengers.

The PCG likewise said its 2,854 personnel in 16 PCG districts had inspected 182 vessels and 28 motorbancas in the same period.

“The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from 20 December 2024 to 03 January 2025 to manage the influx of port passengers,” the PCG said in a statement Monday.

More than 47,000 personnel of the Philippine National Police were also deployed nationwide to ensure public safety during the Christmas season.

The PCG then urged the public to monitor announcements and ask about concerns related to sea travel only through its official Facebook page or the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service (09275607729).

ALSO READ: 

PCG: Almost 39,000 passengers crowd PH ports on Dec. 22

Holiday safety tips for a worry-free Christmas

Christmas gifts millennials would love to receive

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Christmas, PCG, travellers
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.