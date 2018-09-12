2 drug suspects nabbed in Zambales

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in separate operations here on Tuesday.

Matina Gotido, 38, a resident of Barangay San Guillermo sold two sachets containing suspected shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police agent.

Xernan Callo, 34, a resident of Barangay Santiago here, was also caught after selling a sachet of suspected shabu during a drug bust. The two drug suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.