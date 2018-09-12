2 drug suspects nabbed in Zambales
SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in separate operations here on Tuesday.
Matina Gotido, 38, a resident of Barangay San Guillermo sold two sachets containing suspected shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police agent.
Xernan Callo, 34, a resident of Barangay Santiago here, was also caught after selling a sachet of suspected shabu during a drug bust. The two drug suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.