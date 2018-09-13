Police arrested suspect of Korean national slay
The suspect in the killing of a Korean national in Cebu City was arrested at past 8 p.m. on Wednesday (September 12).
Jessie Casada was arrested by the officers of Mabolo police station inside a hostel in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.
Casada allegedly killed Young Ho Lee inside a motel in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City last August 26.
Confiscated from the possession of Casada were a .45 caliber firearm with ammunition, and suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P350,000.
