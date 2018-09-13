The Candidate

Zenny Shun

Age: 21

Town: Tabuelan

Occupation: Nurse

ZENNY Shun, a beauty pageant newbie, decided to make her debut in Binibining Cebu 2018.

“I have family and friends supporting me, and knowing this gives me strength and determination to pursue the journey,” she said.

Shun proudly wears the sash of the town of Tabuelan.

“Apart from its white sand beaches, one thing many people do not know about Tabuelan is that it was once called “Tabugokan”—a place where “tabugok” (a kind of octopus) is abundant.

“Once a part of Tuburan, Tabuelan, used to be

a sleeping town. Now it’s a rising municipality,” she said.

Marianel Sacal

Age: 19

Town: Malabuyoc

Education: BS Hospitality Management (Cebu

Technological University-Danao City Campus)

Title: Miss Lakambini ng CTU 2015

BINIBINING Cebu 2018 an important endeavor for Marianel Sacal because it will give her a chance to show her talent and abilities, as well as boost her

self-confidence.

“No matter how many times I fail, I won’t give up

on my dreams. I believe that if you really want something, you have to work for it,” she said.

Sacal is representing the town of Malabuyoc. The name of the town comes from the word “buyoc,” which means “to bend down.”

“There are many fruit trees in our place. When fruits are in season, tree branches bend over due to the weight of the fruits,” she added.

The Mainit Spring is the most popular tourist destination in Malabuyoc. It has three pools with varying degrees of warmth. Also found in the town are the Kabutongan Falls, San Niclas Church, and a watchtower.