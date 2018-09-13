Quisumbing cancels classes in preparation for Ompong
Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing announces the suspension of all classes for all public schools from pre-school to senior high school tomorrow (September 14).
The suspension was due to Tropical Storm Ompong and the Southwest Monsoon that may result to heavy downpour.
For private schools, Quisumbing said it us up to the discretion of administrators to suspend classes.
