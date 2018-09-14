37 Hotels joins National Clean Up Day

37 Hotels and Barangay Capitol joins the Philippines in celebration of National Clean up Day. On September 15, hotel establishments will be cleaning the streets of Capitol Site to promote a clean and green Cebu.

NATIONAL CLEAN UP DAY COALITION is a nationwide civic-led grassroots movement to clean up the entire country in one day. It aims to mobilize five million Filipinos across the nation to unite and make the grassroots action to combat illegally disposed solid waste and ocean plastics. We campaign for a clean, healthy, climate resilient and zero waste communities