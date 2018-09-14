Can UV stain UC’s record?

Unbeaten Webmasters, streaking Lancers collide today



Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

1 p.m. – USJ-R vs CEC (High School)

2:30 p.m. – UV vs USPF (High School)

4 p.m. – USPF vs CIT-U (College)

5:30 p.m. – UV vs UC (College)

A tempestuous match-up between two bitter rivals is expected to usher in the weekend as the two-time defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers battle the undefeated University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters today in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Game time is slated at 5:30 p.m. with UV raring to stain UC’s immaculate 4-0 win-loss record.

The Green Lancers’ head coach, Gary Cortes, admitted that while this may just be an ordinary game, the first of two in the elimination round, he and his wards will try to be the first team to hand the Webmasters a loss this season.

“This game is just another ordinary game but we’ll do our very best to put a stain on their clean standing,” said Cortes, who added that his team already knows how it feels to be vulnerable, having opened the season with two straight losses. Since then, they have racked up three straight wins to boost their record to 3-2.

“We’ve been there before. As I always remind the boys, winning is not enough for the Lancers. We have been beaten twice and we know the feeling. If you fall, you have no other choice but to crawl and stand up, and we are slowly doing it.”

UC head coach, the multi-titled mentor Yayoy Alcoseba, is keen on keeping his wards even-keeled but still stressed the significance of this game against the defending champions.

“Every game is important for us, much more against the defending champions, UV,” said Alcoseba.

Baby Cobras win

Meanwhile, in high school action yesterday, the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras picked up their first win in four games, outhustling the Don Bosco Greywolves, 43-38.

Don Bosco remains winless in three tries.

In the second game, the UC Baby Webmasters beat the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 65-58. UC improved to 2-1 while Ateneo de Cebu remains winless this season in two tries.

James Incio led the Baby Webmasters with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jerick Ranido also had 15.