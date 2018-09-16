THE CANDIDATES

Janine Gonob-Gonob

Age: 19

Town: Tabogon

Course: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Marketing Management (University of San Jose-Recoletos)

Titles: Miss Tabogon 2018, Lakambini 2015, GK Muse 2015, and Ms. Lorega San Miguel 2013

THE PEOPLE who truly believe in Janine Gonob-Gonob like her family and friends encouraged her to join Binibining Cebu 2018.

“I would influence tourists and show to them how beautiful our place is through posting pictures and uploading videos,” she said of Tabogon, which she is representing.

She describes the town as “exciting, refreshing, and growing.”

The town offers Guiwanon Cold Spring, Salag Hanging Bridge, El Paradisio Resort, Bitoon Gamay, Bunzie’s Cove, Nipa Beach, and Sea Turtle Lagoon.

Shaina Fame Mabatid

Age: 18

Town: Moalboal

Course: Mass Communication

Titles: Pacific Mall Sinulog Festival Queen 2018, Miss Sapphire 2017, and Mangga Festival Queen 2017,

SHAINA Fame Mabatid started joining pageants when she was 14 years old.

But she considers Binibining Cebu 2018 as the biggest pageant in her life.

“Binibining Cebu is really important to me because it is the only pageant which I was able to discipline myself and give my all,” she said.

Mabatid represents the town of Moalboal, which is popular for its white sand and crystal clear water beaches.

For tourists who like diving, Moalboal has Pescador Island, the sardine run attraction, and turtle point.

The town celebrates the Kagasangan Festival every May.