Mandaue told to collect P15M in unpaid hospital bills
Government auditors said that the Mandaue City Hospital failed to collect patient’s bills worth P15.4 million from 2016 to 2017.
The Commission on Audit (COA) added that the hospital’s 2017 claims have not also been recorded on their book of accounts.
Auditors asked Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing to supervise the hospital’s collection in intensifying its collection efforts.
