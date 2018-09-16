TYPHOON OMPONG UPDATE: 25 fatalities, thousands evacuated
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto |September 16,2018 - 03:21 PM
At least 25 persons were reported dead while around 250,000 others were evacuated after typhoon Ompong battered northern Luzon.
Suspension of sea travels in Central Visayas was already lifted on Sunday.
Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross distributed rice porridge to passengers left stranded at the ports of Cebu on Saturday night.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.