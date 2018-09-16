Man survives in shooting incident in Aloguinsan

A 39-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound in Aloguinsan town, Cebu at past 8 p.m. on Saturday (September 15).

The victim was identified as Socrates Lorensana, 39, and a resident of Barangay Esperanza, Aloguinsan, Cebu.

He sustained wounds in his right chest, right hand and left face.

Initial investigation conducted by the responding police officers revealed that prior to the incident, the victim was on a drinking spree at the house of a certain Edgar Mabano.

On his way home, the victim was shot several times by an unidentified suspect. Lorensana was rushed to Carcar District Hospital.

Police have yet to identify the motive of the crime and the identity of the suspect.