CEBU PRESS FREEDOM WEEK: Villarojo challenges media to use power of truth
Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo of the Archdiocese of Cebu challenged the media to use the power of truth to help people see beyond the lies manifested by those in authority.
In his homily during the opening of this year’s Cebu Press Freedom Week celebration, Villarojo reminded the media that the power they hold is based on the truth that they write or report.
Villarojo also asked Cebuanos to continue to pray the oratio imperata despite the continuing spate of killings.
Meanwhile, close to 400 members of major media outfits in Cebu joined the opening program of this year’s Press Freedom Week celebration.
The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster nga Pilipinas (KBP) won the annual dance contest.
