Adjustments working well for defending champs SWU

Aware that all teams are out to dislodge them from the top, reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s champion Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Lady Cobras know they need to be almost perfect this season.

With this in mind, SWU-Phinma head coach Roy Ulan said he has prepared the team well coming into the 18th season of the league, making adjustments in the process to make sure the Lady Cobras will be ready for the tough task of defending their crown.

“We made a lot of changes. We have switched some of the players’ positions to fill in the loss of (other) members,” Ulan stated. “I just hope that they can easily adopt to the changes.”

It seems the team has adjusted well, as shown in the Lady Cobras’ dominant 25-18, 25-10, 25-22 win over the Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) Wildcats yesterday at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym in Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

“I am glad that the players have already improved ever since we started our training,” Ulan told Cebu Daily News.

Ulan said the learning and adjusting process will have to continue all-season long, especially since his team is young and almost a different one from the team that won the crown last year.

But Ulan is confident of the lineup he has now.

“Most of players on the team are composed of rookies. But even for first-timers, they are already showing dedication and hardwork,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Univeristy of Cebu (UC) beat Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU), 30-28, 25-19, 25-23, in the other women’s game.

In the girls’ division, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) crushed Cebu Eastern College (CEC), 25-3, 25-5; USC downed CDU, 25-10, 25-14; while the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) defeated UC, 25-19, 25-16.

In the boys’ action, Ateneo defeated Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 25-19, 25-18; CIT-U nipped CDU, 25-19, 25-19; and USJ-R beat UC, 25-13, 25-23.