Santisima brothers triumph in General Santos boxing event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based boxing siblings Alex Jr. and Gabriel Santisima showcased their prowess with commanding victories in their respective bouts during a Sanman Boxing event held in General Santos City on Wednesday night, December 18.

Representing ZIP Sanman Boxing, Alex Jr. and Gabriel both secured technical knockout wins in their undercard bouts, delivering impressive performances.

Alex Jr. dominated veteran Ryan Rey Ponteras, earning a technical knockout after three rounds in their scheduled six-round encounter. Santisima’s relentless combinations overwhelmed the seasoned journeyman, forcing Ponteras to retire on his stool during the break following the third round.

With this win, Alex Jr. improved his professional record to 10 wins (4 KOs) against just one loss. Ponteras, who brought a wealth of experience with 53 career fights, suffered his 27th defeat, alongside 23 wins (12 KOs) and three draws.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Santisima extended his unbeaten streak with a fourth-round TKO victory over Ponciano Rimandiman in their scheduled eight-round clash. Gabriel displayed remarkable precision and power, punishing Rimandiman with head and body combinations that pinned him against the ropes.

Despite showing moments of resilience, Rimandiman eventually retired midway through the fifth round after being knocked down. Gabriel’s record now stands at an impressive 7-0-1 (6 KOs), further cementing his status as a rising star in the sport.

However, the night was less fortunate for another Cebu-based fighter, Anthony Gilbuela of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym. Gilbuela faced former world title challenger Vince Paras and suffered a TKO loss. He was dropped in the second round and ultimately retired on his stool before the fourth round began.

With this result, Gilbuela’s record fell to 8-7-2 (2 KOs), while Paras improved to 22-3-1 (16 KOs).

