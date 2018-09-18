Duterte to visit Cebu again

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to return to Cebu this week.

This was confirmed by Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday (September 18).

Sinas, however, remained tight-lipped as to why the country’s top official will visit Cebu.

Barely three weeks ago, Duterte attended the Charter Day celebration of Mandaue City. Since January 2018, the President has visited Cebu six times.