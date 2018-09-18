The Candidates: Cordova and Dumanjug

Melody Infante

Age: 20

Town: Cordova

Course: BA Psychology graduate (University of the Philippines Cebu)

Titles: University Queen 2017 and Miss Sibonga 2015

BINIBINING Cebu 2018 is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Melody Infante.

“This pageant will serve as an avenue for me to promote my municipality. Aside from that, as a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) and Mental Health advocate, I can use this pageant to put my advocacy into action,” she said.

Cordova, which Infante is representing, is home to the Cebu Happy World Museum known for its three-dimensional paintings.

Another popular tourist attraction in the town is the 10,000 Roses Cafe which opened in 2017.

Fishing is one of Cordova’s main sources of livelihood. The “bakasi” or eel is abundant in the town.

Cordova celebrates the Dinagat Bakasi Festival, which depicts the town’s fishing lifestyle.

Lourraine Besabella

Age: 17

Town: Dumanjug

Education: Senior High School (University of Cebu

Lapu Lapu and Mandaue)

BINIBINING Cebu 2018 is Lourraine Besabella’s first pageant.

”I feel pressure because we are 54 candidates and most of the candidates have experiences already compared to mine. I am a little bit shy because I am the youngest of all candidates,” she said.

Besabella wears the sash for Dumanjug, a town in southwestern Cebu, known for Pityak or Tubad-Duguan Falls.

In terms of food, Dumanjug is famous for its native chicken.