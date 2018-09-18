Man nabbed in Medellin for attempted rape

A 38-year-old handler of fighting cocks, who is facing an attempted rape case, was arrested on Tuesday in Medellin town in northern Cebu.

Francis Oscar Oca of Barangay Kawit, Medellin was arrested after police served the warrant of arrest against Oca in Barangay Kawit.

Senior Insp. Narciso Abapo, Medellin Police Station chief said the warrant was issued by Judge Antonio Marigomen of the Regional Trial Court Branch 61 in Bogo City Cebu.

Abapo also said that they served the warrant of arrest against Oca after they learned of his whereabouts.

Oca was temporarily detained at the Medellin Police Station detention cell.