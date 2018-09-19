Sophistikated is now open for franchise

You can now build your dream beauty service business with Sophistikated because the trendiest salon-and-cafe-infused beauty and aesthetic center in town is now open for franchise to all interested beauty aficionados.

Known for its “instagrammable” unicorn-themed interior and pastel-colored furnishings, Sophistikated is the center of attention to all those who want to have a laid-back and affordable beauty experience while getting pampered like royalty.

With a wide array of services from eyelash extension, hair salon, body slimming, hair waxing, spa, mini cafe, nail bar to face and body massage, it is surely a nice venture for all those who aspire to have an all-in-one beauty center.

This emerging homegrown Cebuano beauty center currently has nine branches all over Metro Cebu with two franchise store types namely: Sophistikated Nail and Day Spa and Sophistikated Brows and Lashes, both available to would-be entrepreneurs.

Be a Sophistikated entrepreneur now and join their mission on empowering more women to be everyday beautiful.

For franchising inquiries, you may email them at franchise@sophistikated.ph. For more details, visit their website at www.sophistikated.ph or follow them on Facebook and Instagram: /sophistikatedPH.