Inayawan brgy. chief eyes legal action if cops will build station on disputed lot

THE Inayawan barangay captain is warning the Cebu City Police Office of possible legal actions if the police would insist on erecting a police station on a disputed lot in the barangay.

Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo, who is affiliated with the Bando Osmena Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK), said on Wednesday that they were exploring possible legal actions if the CCPO would build a police station on the disputed lot.

In a Facebook message sent to Cebu Daily News, Repollo said they did not block CCPO’s plans to have a new police station there, but they merely advised them to look for another area.

Aside from the legal consequences that the police might face in constructing the police station there, Repollo claimed that the previous administration allegedly failed to ask authorization from the barangay council in the donation of the lot.

“There is no barangay resolution authorizing the barangay captain to sign a deed of donation. They only have a barangay resolution donating a property. They don’t even state where specifically is the lot to be donated is located,” Repollo said.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, CCPO director, criticized the barangay officials refusal to let the CCPO construct a police station in the area.

“This is my first time to see a barangay captain who refused to have the police station beside or near the barangay hall while other barangays here would even want police presence at the barangay hall,” Garma said in Filipino.

She said that they would have started constructing the new Police Station 7 in Inayawan but the officials allegedly blocked the project citing irregularities in the deed of donation.

A 10,000 square meter lot was donated by the barangay during the administration of then Inayawan Barangay Captain Lotlot Ignacio-Soon, who was also a Barug Rama ally, to the CCPO where the new Police Station 7 will be constructed.

Garma claimed that the barangay officials would not allow the construction of the police station there because they were allegedly involved in illegal activities.

Repollo, however, denied these allegations and cited traffic and irregularities of the deed of donation as the reasons for their refusal to have the police station constructed in the donated lot.

He said in an earlier interview that he had met with Barangay Poblacion Pardo officials and they agreed to have the police station in a lot near the tennis court near the barangay hall in Pardo instead.