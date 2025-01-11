Cebu City Olympics: UC edges ANS to reclaim top spot in medal tally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters nosed out the Abellana National School (ANS) to secure the top spot in the final medal tally of the 32nd Cebu City Olympics’ secondary division.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division Sports Officer Francis Ramirez forwarded the official and final medal tally of the annual meet to CDN Digital.

Initially trailing ANS by 10 gold medals following the competition held from December 14 to 20, UC made a decisive push during the track events held on January 3-5 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Before the final events, ANS had led the standings with 56 golds, 34 silvers, and 22 bronzes. UC followed closely with 46 golds, 26 silvers, and 8 bronzes.

After the final tally, UC emerged victorious with 62 gold medals, 32 silvers, and 11 bronzes, completing their come-from-behind victory.

ANS settled for second place with 58 golds, 37 silvers, and 32 bronzes, while the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors secured third with a 27-37-42 haul.

This victory cemented UC’s status as perennial champions of the Cebu City Olympics, which serves as the selection meet for the Cebu City Niños delegation to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) next month in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

In the elementary division, Unit 4 claimed the championship with 30 golds, 26 silvers, and 23 bronzes. Unit 8 followed in second place with a 23-21-16 tally, while Unit 5 rounded out the podium with 18 golds, 10 silvers, and 25 bronzes.

The final medal tally was released a week after the remaining track events, including long-distance runs, sprints, and relays, were concluded earlier this month.

These events were delayed due to major repairs at the CCSC rubberized track oval, which limited the December competition to non-oval events like jumps and throws.

Out of the 26 sports featured in the meet, all but the track events were completed between December 14 and 18 across various venues in the city.

