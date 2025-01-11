Pedro Taduran nominated for 2 awards in Ring Magazine’s ‘Ring Awards’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Minimumweight Champion Pedro “Kid Pedro Heneral” Taduran has earned nominations in two categories at Ring Magazine’s prestigious annual “Ring Awards.”

Remarkably, Taduran is the only Filipino boxer nominated for this distinguished honor, which celebrates the best in boxing over the past year.

The 28-year-old Taduran is in the running for both “Comeback of the Year” and “Upset of the Year” awards.

Taduran’s journey in boxing can be described as nothing short of a Cinderella story.

After suffering back-to-back world title losses to rival and fellow Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto for the IBF World Minimumweight Title, Taduran used those setbacks as fuel for an extraordinary comeback.

Following defeats to Cuarto in 2021 and 2022, Taduran steadily climbed the IBF rankings, eventually securing a mandatory title eliminator against rising Boholano star Jake Amparo. Taduran won the bout by unanimous decision in Tagbilaran City in December 2023, earning the right to challenge then-IBF World Minimumweight Champion Ginjiro Shigeoka.

On July 28, 2024, Taduran shocked the boxing world with a stunning ninth-round technical knockout (TKO) over Shigeoka, reclaiming the IBF World Minimumweight title he first won in 2020.

Taduran is joined by Daniel Dubois, Nick Ball, Billy Dib, Angelo Leo, and Masamichi Yabuki in the “Comeback of the Year” category.

Meanwhile, Taduran’s victory over Shigeoka is nominated for “Upset of the Year.”

Shigeoka was the heavy favorite heading into their world title fight in Otsu, Japan, but Taduran’s dominant performance resulted in the ninth-round TKO, handing Shigeoka his first-ever loss in 14 bouts.

Other nominees for “Upset of the Year” include Bakhram Murtazaliev, Bruno Surace, Liam Paro, Leo, and Phumelele Cafu.

Taduran, from Libon, Albay, boasts a record of 17 wins (13 knockouts), 4 losses, and 1 draw.

