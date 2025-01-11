Jerwin Ancajas battles dangerous Richie Mepranum in Iligan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former IBF world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas is set to end his five-month rest with a showdown against three-time world title challenger Richie Mepranum.

The 12-round non-title main event will take place on January 25 at the Iligan City Public Plaza as part of the “Kumong Solid 2” fight card.

The event is co-promoted by RCJ Promotions and the Iligan City government.

The 33-year-old Jerwin Ancajas was last seen in action on September 24, when he defeated Thai fighter Sukpasried Ponphitak via a fifth-round disqualification.

That victory followed a challenging period in Ancajas’ career, including a setback against Takuma Inoue in Japan for the WBA world bantamweight title.

Jerwin Ancajas’ career has seen its share of highs and lows since 2021, when he last successfully defended his IBF world super flyweight title against Jonathan Rodriguez.

However, he lost the belt twice to Fernando Daniel Martinez in 2022 before rebounding with a win over Wilmer Soto in 2023. Despite a subsequent loss to Inoue in 2024, Ancajas managed to regain momentum with his victory against Ponphitak in Manila.

Currently ranked No. 10 in the IBF junior featherweight division, Jerwin Ancajas boasts an impressive record of 35 wins (23 knockouts), four losses, with two draws, and remained a formidable contender on the global stage.

Mepranum, a 37-year-old veteran road warrior, enters the bout with a record of 38 wins (12 knockouts), nine losses, and one draw. He is riding a two-fight winning streak, having recently defeated fellow Filipinos Kim Lindog and Dexter Alimento.

The fight marks a significant comeback for Mepranum, who had suffered a sixth-round stoppage against Australian Sam Goodman for the WBO Oriental title in December 2021 due to a right elbow injury that forced him to retire mid-fight.

