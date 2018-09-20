Duterte expected to visit landslide victims in City of Naga
President Rodrigo Duterte may arrive in Cebu earlier than scheduled to visit the landslide victims in Naga City, said Association of Barangay Councils-Naga City President Scott Chiong.
He said that Girlie Veloso of the Office of the Presidential Assitant to the Visayas (OPAV) visited their city on Thursday (September 20) to check on the extent of the landslide.
Veloso, Chiong said, was sent by the Office of the President.
