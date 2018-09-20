UV routs SWU

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers dominated in the second half to put away the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma Cobras, 70-51, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win boosted UV’s record to 4-3 (win-loss) while sending SWU-Phinma to its sixth straight loss and to the near bottom of the standings with a 1-6 record.

One-time MVP Rey Suerte topscored for the Green Lancers with 26 points to go with four rebounds and four assists. Helping him out was burly forward Jancork Cabahug, who had 12 points and seven rebounds.

UV was ahead by only four, 31-27, at halftime but dominated every facet of the second half to pull off the win. SWU-Phinma’s offensive woes continued as they shot just 30 percent from the field.

Shaquille Imperial led the Cobras with 14 points while Red Cachuela added 13.