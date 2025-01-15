Tanod nabbed for Comelec gun ban violation in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The barangay captain of Barangay Lawaan 3 in Talisay City expressed his dismay after one of his barangay tanods was apprehended for violating the Comelec gun ban on Sunday, January 12, 2024, during a checkpoint in the said barangay.

Lawaan 3 Barangay Captain Frederick Marababol admitted that the suspect, Johnalo Cuizon Cabrera, 39 years old and a resident of Sitio Lower Crusher, Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City, was known as an incorrigible individual.

He had been suspended previously for alleged illegal drug use.

However, the suspect attempted to reform, prompting Marababol to give him a second chance.

Marababol noted that the suspect had been actively participating in various barangay activities.

“Diri sa barangay, naa tay BADAC [Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council], mohatag man gud ta’g chance sa mga tawo nga gusto magbag-o. Then ni-apply na siya dire, nga pwede ba siya moserbisyo sa barangay. Akong gi-interview, dugay-dugay gyud siya’g apply, mga pila gyud to ka tuig. Tabang man sad siya’g pamadlong,” Marababol said.

Despite being given another chance, Marababol lamented that the suspect abused his authority when he was apprehended by the police for carrying an unlicensed firearm.

The police recovered from the barangay tanod a .38 caliber revolver and three live rounds of ammunition.

Marababol emphasized that he would not tolerate illegal activities committed by his personnel.

Cabrera will face charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as violation of the Comelec gun ban.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP