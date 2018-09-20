NAGA LANDSLIDES

The massive landslide that hit Barangay Tinaan of the City of Naga, Cebu, drew shock and sympathy from netizens.

Henrik Prince Cimbercabras said, “Kalooy tawn sa mga natabunan (I pity those who were buried).”

Jonavil Tequillo Mirambel Omaque said, “”Unta daghan rescuer bah. Ginoo kuh tabangi intawn siLa.” ( I hope more rescuers will come. God help them)

Louella AraTash Almendras shared, “heartbreaking news. God bless the affected residents.”

