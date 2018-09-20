Palace leaves complaint vs Mocha to Ombudsman

Malacañang yesterday said it would let the Ombudsman decide on the complaint filed by deaf advocates against Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and blogger Drew Olivar over a video they made that apparently made fun of sign language.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque noted that the Palace will respect whatever decision the Ombudsman will be handing out.

“Let’s wait for the decision of the Ombudsman dahil meron naman nang ganyang complaint. The Ombudsman can order the dismissal of anyone in government because it is both an administrative and a criminal case. Igagalang po ng Palasyo ang proseso,” Roque told reporters in a press briefing.

“Pag sinabi ng Ombudsman sibakin, hindi po natin tututulan iyon,” he added.

Yesterday morning, deaf advocates in the Philippines lodged a complaint against Uson and Olivar before the Ombudsman over their viral video that supposedly made fun of sign language.

In their complaint, deaf and hearing advocates from the Philippine Federation of the Deaf led by its president, Carolyn Dagani, founder Dr. Liza Martinez, and board members Hazel Bual and Lauro Purcil claimed that Uson and Olivar violated certain sections of R.A. 9442 which amended the Magna Carta for Persons With Disability, and the Code of Conduct for Government Officials.

Malacañang earlier distanced itself from the new controversy hounding the controversial public official.

Last month, Uson and Olivar figured in a widely-criticized lewd video that aimed to promote federalism.