DOTr mobilizes consultants to create masterplan for BRT

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has started to mobilize the Technical Support Consultant (TSC) of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The Cebu BRT is part of the Integrated Intermodal Transport System (IITS).

In a press release, DOTr Assistant Secretary Mark de Leon stated that the job of the TSC is to create a masterplan on how to implement the BRT with the IITS.