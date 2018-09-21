CEFBEX 2018: A Ticket to the Ultimate Foodventure

Hailed as the Queen City of the South with good reason, Cebu City is home to a rich and vibrant culinary heritage and a burgeoning contemporary food scene that is doubtlessly informed by the region’s unique locale. Now on its 10th year, the Cebu Food and Beverage Exposition or simply CEFBEX, seeks to champion the region’s F&B scene with another mouth-watering installment that will surely evoke among discerning eaters and industry professionals a strong sense of enthusiasm and wonder for Cebu’s gastronomic pulse.

Aptly headlined as the “Ultimate Foodventure”, CEFBEX 2018 is determined to unleash the adventurous side of the Visayans when it comes to food. That is, by allowing them the opportunity to sample and taste the best of the local and global F&B market amid a relaxed, easy-going, and widely-festive environment.

Furthermore, CEFBEX is expected to once again serve up the widest showcase of the latest F&B trends as well as the tastiest and freshest goods from various F&B exhibitors. Apart from housing a plethora of F&B goods, products, and services, this year’s CEFBEX is truly intent on giving visitors a one-of-a-kind food show experience with its exciting line-up of pocket events and activities.

Each one conceived to captivate and engage the interest of foodies and industry professionals alike, this year’s crop of event highlights include the CEFBEX Culinary Cup: Home Chef Edition and Interschool Division. Developed to serve as a notable platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their skills and talents in the kitchen, the CEFBEX Culinary Cup also offers show attendees an opportunity to witness the culinary heritage and prowess of Cebuanos in action.

Open to all residents of Cebu with no prior professional experience for the last five years and no formal academic background on cooking, the Home Chef edition will be divided into two rounds, the semi-finals and the grand finals. The participating home chefs will then be tasked to collect their ingredients on the spot and cook up a culinary masterpiece.

On the other hand, the Interschool Division will be gathering culinary and hospitality students from various schools across the region to battle it out in different competitions such as Table Set-Up, Fruit Carving, Cake Decorating, Flair Bartending Tandem, Open Latte Art, and Pasta Live Cookery.

CEFBEX also takes pride in being a venue for discovery and continued learning for culinary enthusiasts, industry professionals, and entrepreneurs. Aside from live product and cooking demonstrations that will be held throughout the four-day trade show, this year’s show will also return with the CEFBEX Seminars.

Offered free of charge, this year’s CEFBEX Seminars will invite industry leaders from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Science and Technology to share their insights about best industry practices and other relevant information concerning the F&B trade.

A decade had passed but CEFBEX remains to be the biggest and most-anticipated food event in the region. In channeling its efforts in preserving the culinary heritage of the region while likewise opening up the opportunity for the F&B trade to flourish and grow towards new directions, CEFBEX 2018 is truly a celebration of all things great and promising for the region’s F&B industry.

The 10th Cebu Food and Beverage Expo or simply, CEFBEX 2018 is happening on October 11 to 14 at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. The event is organized by Worldbex Services International. Admission is free and open to all foodies and F&B players. For more information, follow Cebu Food and Beverage Expo on Facebook and @cefbex on Instagram, call (02) 656-9239, or email info.worldbex@gmail.com