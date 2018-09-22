Cebu City ends up second to Baguio in Batang Pinoy Nationals

Cebu City finishes second anew to Baguio City in the Batang Pinoy National Championship 2018 held in Baguio City.

In the final medal tally released by the Philippine Sports Commission on Saturday, Cebu City finished the five-day multisporting meet with 36 gold medals, 40 silvers and 44 bronze medals to wind up second.

Baguio, the hosts for this year’s meet and champions in the previous national finals in 2016 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, had a final tally of 83-81-107 (gold-silver-bronze).

Laguna Province ranked third with a 34-13-31 haul