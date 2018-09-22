Sunny weather in Cebu on Sunday
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto |September 22,2018 - 01:05 PM
Cebu will have sunny weather on Sunday despite the entry of another tropical storm to the country.
Weather specialist Romeo Aguirre of the Mactan office of the government weather bureau Pagasa said the tropical storm to be named “Paeng” won’t affect Cebu.
“Paeng” is expected to bring light to moderate rains over the Visayas on Monday.
