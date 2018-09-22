8 City Hall workers found positive for drug use

Eight personnel from the Cebu City Hall tested positive for illegal drug use.

The Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) screened 111 employees from the Parks and Playground Commission and the Peace and Order Program of the Cebu City Government on Thursday morning, September 20.

According to Cosap Chief Garry Lao, they are yet to determine whether the employees who tested positive were either job-order (JO) or casual employees since results were released on Friday, September 21.

“As far as we know, there are no regular employees who were subjected to the surprise drug test,” he explained.

Based on the city government’s policies, the contracts of JOs who tested positive will no longer be renewed while the casual employees will be terminated.