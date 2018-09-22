Students, army reservists repack relief goods for Naga

About 260 volunteers helped repack relief goods at the Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City for landslide victims in the City of Naga.

Irish Flor Yaranon, VDRC chief administrative officer of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), said most of the volunteers are students and army reservists.

Each family pack contains six kilos of rice, canned goods and coffee sachets which is good for two days for a family of five. Yaranon said they still have 50,000 boxes of relief goods stocked inside their warehouse.