Local gov’t reminds motorist to drive safely

The Balamban local government has advised motorists who are planning to traverse through Transcentral highway to take precautionary measures, especially rains are expected to prevail in Cebu in the next few days.

Balamban Mayor Ace Binghay made this warning following a minor landslide that blocked portions of the Transcentral Highway that belonged to Barangay Gaas on Friday evening.

“Especially in the night, we have to be extra careful when we drive. If possible, let’s just postpone our trips especially if the weather is really bad and it starts to rain,” Binghay said.

As of 12 midnight on Saturday, Transcentral Highway was already passable.

Binghay added that the minor landslide in Barangay Gaas was attributed to the ongoing installation of ripraps along the highway by engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways – 7 (DPWH – 7).

The ripraps were constructed as means to prevent soil erosion of the slopes surrounding Transcentral Highway.