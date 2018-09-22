“Serge” Osmena among Pulse Asia’s top 20 Senatorial preference for 2019 election
Former Senator Sergio “Serge” Osmeña was included in Pulse Asia’s Top 20 May 2019 Senatorial Race preferences.
Pulse Asia released today the results of their Ulat ng Bayan survey for the upcoming midterm elections and found out that 29.8 percent of Filipinos wanted to reelect Serge, the older brother of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.
Female senators led Pulse Asia’s latest list of Senatorial preferences, and all of them are incumbents. Senator Grace Poe topped the list after earning a score of 98 and that 70.1 percent of the Filipinos would vote for her.
She was followed by Senator Cynthia Villar, Pia Cayetano, and Nancy Binay respectively.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.