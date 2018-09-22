UC Webmasters go 7-0, USC Warriors continue skid in Cesafi basketball

The good times continued to roll for the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters as they won their seventh game in-a-row, beating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 69-65, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Saturday evening at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory was by no means easy, as UC had to lean to the endgame heroics of do-it-all guard Justine Dacalos to put away USC and send them tumbling to their fifth loss in seven games.

The Webmasters were up one, 61-60, after a free-throw by John Jabello but a Dacalos triple raised it to five, 65-60.

Two free-throws by USC’s John Reel Saycon pulled the Warriors to within 62-65 but Dacalos scored a free-throw and then an undergoal stab off a spectacular feed from Darrell Shane Menina to put the game away as it gave UC a 68-62 lead, 1:31 to go.

Jabello led UC with 18 points and five rebounds while Paul Galinato added 14.

Cameroonian Frederick Elombe almost got a triple-double with 13 points, seven rebounds and an incredible eight steals while Dacalos flirted with a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.

USC got 24 points and seven rebounds from Sommy Managor.

The Nigerian powerhouse, however, committed a whopping nine turnovers.