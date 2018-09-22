Korean National found dead in Lapu-Lapu City

A Korean national was found dead inside his car which was parked outside his rented house in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday morning, September 22.

The body of Ju Sungmoo, 40, was discovered by a subdivision personnel.

Investigators however, said they found no signs of foul play in the death of the foreigner who is a resident of Collinwood Subdivision in Barangay Basak.

SPO1 Reynante Mahusay said they have yet to determine the cause of his death.